MF Global slow to turn over data to regulators-source

WASHINGTON Oct 31 U.S. regulators are unhappy
with the failure of MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N to provide
them with the required data and records, a source close to one
regulator told Reuters on Monday.
"So far they've been very disappointed with the cooperation
in the fulsomeness of records and data from MF," the source
said, noting regulators have been working with the firm since
late last week.
"They were supposed to be able to show us their books and
they're supposed to be able to tell us what's what and where
their customer funds are and how they've been segregated and
protected and to date we don't have the information that we
should have," the individual told Reuters.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday,
is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the
seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.