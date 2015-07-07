UPDATE 4-Corzine, others settle MF Global lawsuit for $64.5 mln

(Adds preliminary approval of settlement, paragraph 3)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 7 Jon Corzine and other former MF
Global Holdings Ltd officials have reached a $64.5 million
settlement of litigation brought by investors seeking to hold
them liable for the now-defunct futures brokerage's 2011
bankruptcy.
The all-cash settlement with Corzine, who was MF Global's
chief executive and previously New Jersey's governor, and nine
other defendants resolves the last major piece of litigation by
MF Global stock, bond and convertible bond investors over the
company's rapid descent into Chapter 11.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan on Tuesday
evening granted preliminary approval of the settlement, which
was disclosed earlier in the day. He scheduled a Nov. 20 hearing
to consider final approval.
The class action accord would boost the investors' recovery
to $204.4 million, including $74.9 million from underwriters and
$65 million from the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Investors led by the Virginia Retirement System and the
Canadian province of Alberta accused MF Global officials of
inflating the company's ability to manage risk, obscuring risks
from Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt and
improperly accounting for deferred tax assets.
Other settling defendants included former Chief Financial
Officers J. Randy MacDonald and Henri Steenkamp, and seven
former independent directors.
All denied wrongdoing, and their insurers will cover the
settlement payments, court papers show.
Andrew Levander, a lawyer for Corzine, declined to comment.
In a court filing, the investors' lawyers said the $204.4
million recovery represents 18 percent of the maximum reasonably
possible, an "excellent" result given that MF Global went
bankrupt.
Salvatore Graziano, a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger &
Grossmann representing the investors, declined to comment. It is
unclear how much that firm and co-lead counsel Bleichmar Fonti
Tountas & Auld will request in fees.
Some claims remain against banks that helped underwrite $325
million of MF Global bonds in August 2011.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31, 2011
as worries mounted about its sovereign debt exposure, credit
rating downgrades, margin calls and news that customer funds had
been used to cover liquidity shortfalls.
Thousands of former brokerage customers have recouped the
$6.7 billion that a court-appointed trustee said they were owed.
Corzine is also a former Goldman Sachs co-chairman.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is suing him
over MF Global's collapse and seeking civil fines and a
commodity futures industry ban. MF Global settled related CFTC
claims for $100 million.
The case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-07866.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown and Christian Plumb)