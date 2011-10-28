MF Global meeting financial obligations - SGX

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE Oct 28 MF Global Holdings Inc's Singapore unit is meeting its financial obligations as a clearing member of the city-state's derivatives market, the Singapore Exchange said on Friday.
"In response to media questions on MF Global Singapore Pte Limited, Singapore Exchange confirms that MF Global, which is a clearing member of our derivatives market, is meeting its financial obligations to the derivatives clearing house," said SGX in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.