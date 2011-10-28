MF Global meeting financial obligations - SGX

SINGAPORE Oct 28 MF Global Holdings Inc's Singapore unit is meeting its financial obligations as a clearing member of the city-state's derivatives market, the Singapore Exchange said on Friday.

"In response to media questions on MF Global Singapore Pte Limited, Singapore Exchange confirms that MF Global, which is a clearing member of our derivatives market, is meeting its financial obligations to the derivatives clearing house," said SGX in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Michael Urquhart)