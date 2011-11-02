CME says MF Global customer shortfall of $633 mln

WASHINGTON Nov 2 MF Global MF.N had a $633
million shortfall in its customer segregated funds as of Nov.
1, according to an estimate the CME Group provided to the U.S.
futures regulator.
That amounted to an 11.6 percent deficiency.
In the letter dated Nov. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said the CME has identified futures commission
merchants (FCMs) willing to accept transfer of MF Global
customer segregated account positions of retail and
institutional customers.
The futures regulator also said that CME anticipates that
MF Global customer segregated account positions will be
transferred to two or more of five identified clearing
members.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on
Monday, is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis,
and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.