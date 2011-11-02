CME says MF Global customer shortfall of $633 mln

WASHINGTON Nov 2 MF Global MF.N had a $633 million shortfall in its customer segregated funds as of Nov. 1, according to an estimate the CME Group provided to the U.S. futures regulator.

That amounted to an 11.6 percent deficiency.

In the letter dated Nov. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the CME has identified futures commission merchants (FCMs) willing to accept transfer of MF Global customer segregated account positions of retail and institutional customers.

The futures regulator also said that CME anticipates that MF Global customer segregated account positions will be transferred to two or more of five identified clearing members.

MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.