PhillipCapital to buy MF Global Indian unit

SINGAPORE, March 28 Singapore's privately held
PhillipCapital Group said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a
majority stake in defunct broker MF Global's Indian unit.
PhillipCapital, which runs brokerage and asset management
business across 13 countries, said it would plan to rename the
business Phillip Securities India.
No financial terms of the deal were disclosed and the
transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.
PhillipCapital said it will buy a majority stake in the
joint venture between Sify Technologies and MF Global and has
also agreed to buy the rest of the bankrupt U.S. broker's Indian
operations.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October after revealing
exposure to risky European sovereign debt. Its chief executive
Jon Corzine resigned days later.
Provisional liquidators reported in November they had
received more than 50 offers to buy MF Global's entire Asian
operations but difficulties unwinding trading positions meant
they failed to reach an agreement on a sale.