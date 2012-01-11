MF Global Singapore plans to return initial $350 mln in client money

SINGAPORE Jan 11 MF Global
Singapore has applied to the city-state's high court for
permission to return $350 million to clients of the collapsed
brokerage next month, the provisional liquidators said on
Wednesday.
So far the liquidators, KPMG, have collected a total of $405
million in client money, around 86 percent of the total, but
they said they intend to retain the balance as a reserve pending
full collection of customer money and receipt of outstanding
trade information.
"This represents a return of the bulk of the total
customers' funds collected thus far and serves to return monies
to customers as quickly as possible, whilst efforts continue to
be made to advance the completion of the reconciliation of
customers' accounts and collection of the remaining customers'
funds," said Bob Yap, one of the provisional liquidators from
KPMG.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Oct.
31 2011 after a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
spooked counterparties and investors.