Singapore Exchange suspends MF Global's membership

SINGAPORE Nov 3 The Singapore Exchange said on Thursday it had suspended the membership of the Singapore unit of MF Global with immediate effect.

SGX said in a the U.S. brokerage had no outstanding proprietary positions and that all positions of customers on the exchange had been transferred to other clearing members or closed out by MF Global.

"Only a small number of customer accounts remain open and available for transfer to other brokers or to be closed out," it said.

It said the suspension did not affect the ability of MF Global customers to obtain transfers of their positions on SGX to other clearing members or to close out their positions.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after risky trades on European debt triggered its collapse.

The Singapore unit said earlier it was hampered in its ability to close clients' overseas trading positions by difficulties accessing foreign stock exchanges. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)