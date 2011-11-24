MF Global Singapore liquidators making progress winding down business

SINGAPORE Nov 24 The liquidators of MF Global's 's Singapore business said on Thursday that they are making headway winding down the business.

"We are pleased to update that significant progress is being made in the process of winding-down the business of the company and collection of monies and assets of the company and its customers," said Bob Yap, one of the provisional liquidators from KPMG.

The brokerage's administrators in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia had been hoping to sell the Asia-Pacific business as a single concern but the deal proved increasingly complex and they said earlier this week that couldn't achieve a sale .

The liquidators in Singapore added that they have now taken control of over $180 million out of the $309 million of customer money that was held with other financial institutions in Singapore and abroad. They said they are confident retrieving the remainder of that sum.

There is also a further $177.9 million in MF Global Singapore customer money that is being held with third-party correspondent brokers, counterparties and clearing members, the liquidators said.

"Efforts in relation to the verification and reconciliation process continue around the clock, and we are focused on moving as quickly as possible to return funds back to the customers once such process is completed," said Yap.

The liquidators said they will only be able to release customer funds once they have completed their review and reconciliation process, which will take "some time". (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)