FACTBOX-Top executives under MF Global's Corzine

NEW YORK Nov 3 The following is a list of top executives at MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK who work for Jon Corzine, the company's chief executive and the figure at the center of the storm over the securities company's bankruptcy this week.

Many of them had worked at firms that either blew up in the financial crisis or endured their own scandals -- a circumstance not entirely surprising given that Corzine went on a hiring spree after he joined MF Global in March 2010, a time when many bankers were scrambling for jobs.

TRACY LOWERY WHILLE, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Whille was tapped from Bear Stearns in August 2008 as MF sought to put behind it a $141 million loss caused by a rogue trader of wheat contracts. At the now-defunct Bear Stearns, she was senior managing director and global compliance director. At the time of her hiring, MF Global said Whille would be responsible for "managing, instituting and enhancing compliance programs, policies and procedures globally."

THOMAS CONNOLLY, GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Connolly joined in January 2009 as global head of human resources. Before MF Global, Connolly was senior vice president of human resources operations at Lehman Brothers from 2007 until 2009. Prior to that, he served as vice president of compensation and international benefits at The Hartford Financial Services Group. From 1998 to 2003, he was a managing director of human resources at UBS AG.

DENNIS KLEJNA, SENIOR V.P. AND ASSISTANT GENERAL COUNSEL

In May 2007, Klejna joined from failed brokerage firm Refco, where he was executive vice president and general counsel. He was named senior vice president and chief compliance counsel of futures brokerage Man Financial -- which was renamed MF Global. From 1983 to 1995, Klejna had served as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's director of enforcement, presiding over 145 CFTC enforcement cops nationwide.

MICHAEL STOCKMAN, CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Stockman joined 11 months ago from UBS AG, where he was its chief risk officer for the Americas. At MF Global, he oversees management of the firm's global risk profile, including market, credit and operational risk. From 1995 to 2008, he held several senior positions at UBS Investment Bank, including chief risk officer for the Americas and managing director in the fixed income, currencies and commodities divisions.

RICHARD MOORE, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF EUROPE

Moore was appointed managing director of Europe for MF Global in April 2011 and is responsible for developing the firm's pan-European growth strategy, as well as overseeing business activities in the region. Moore, who began his career at Citigroup in 1986, became Citi's European head of foreign exchange in 1998 and went on to become global head of rates and currencies, before being appointed head of fixed income for Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2007. From 2009 to 2011, Moore served as a senior adviser for Storm Harbour, a financial services partnership focused on the fixed income markets.

JON BASS, GLOBAL HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL SALES AND FIXED INCOME

Bass was named in December 2010 to a newly created role at MF Global as its global head of institutional sales. There he works with the firm's various product lines, including commodities, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange, to expand MF's relationships with asset managers, hedge funds, corporations, broker-dealers and financial institutions.

Before that, he was the global head of fixed income at BTIG, where he established the firm's first global fixed income platform. Prior to working at BTIG, Bass was head of all U.S. fixed income distribution for UBS, responsible for a sales force of more than 150 people, and also served as a member of the UBS Investment Bank Board. In addition to his nine years at UBS, he spent close to 14 years in fixed income sales as a managing director at Salomon Brothers/Citigroup.

(Source -- MF Global press releases. None of the above returned phone calls for comment.) (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)