MF Global trustee, CME reach $130 mln agreement

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 14 James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, said on Thursday he has reached an agreement for CME Group to return $130 million in property for the benefit of MF Global's former commodity customers.
The agreement must be reviewed by the bankruptcy court and will not be implemented until it receives approval, Giddens said.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.