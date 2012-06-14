版本:
MF Global trustee, CME reach $130 mln agreement

WASHINGTON, June 14 James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, said on Thursday he has reached an agreement for CME Group to return $130 million in property for the benefit of MF Global's former commodity customers.

The agreement must be reviewed by the bankruptcy court and will not be implemented until it receives approval, Giddens said.

