UPDATE 1-MF Global trustee, CME reach $130 million pact

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 14 James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, said on Thursday he has reached an agreement for CME Group to return $130 million to former commodity customers of the failed brokerage.
The accord must be reviewed by the bankruptcy court and will only be implemented after approval, Giddens said in a statement.
"In total, the agreement provides for the disposition of over $175 million in MFGI property currently held or controlled by CME Group," the statement said.
The $130 million will be split between customers trading on domestic and foreign exchanges, he said.
CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week, Giddens said he was in negotiations to recover $175 million controlled by CME, which was MF Global's primary regulator.
A hearing on the agreement is scheduled for July 11.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.