版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 05:53 BJT

Conoco fights MF Global trustee over $93.5 million

| CHICAGO, June 27

CHICAGO, June 27 ConocoPhillips and MF Global Inc's bankruptcy trustee are squaring off in a $93.5 million dispute that illustrates how hard it is to divvy up the assets of the failed brokerage, a Reuters analysis of a court filing shows.

On Friday last week, the oil company -- a longstanding MF Global customer -- filed an objection to the trustee's treatment of its claim, calling his approach "flawed" and saying Conoco had not received the bulk of the distributions from its MF Global accounts to which it was entitled.

The filing does not say how much Conoco believes it is still owed. A Reuters analysis based on figures included in the court filing, the trustee's determination of Conoco's claim, and the amounts the trustee has returned to most other customers shows the figure is around $35 million.

The same analysis shows bankruptcy trustee James Giddens believes he has overpaid Conoco by about $58 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐