MF Global trustee sees possible claims vs Corzine

NEW YORK, June 4 The trustee liquidating MF
Global Holdings Ltd broker-dealer said on Monday he
sees possible civil claims against former Chief Executive Jon
Corzine and other top executives for breach of duties to
customers.
In a written report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, trustee James Giddens said he has been in discussions
with lawyers for customers about legal action against MF Global
management. The trustee said his report drew no conclusions
about possible criminal liability.
Giddens also said that he was prepared to litigate against
JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of MF Global's main banks, if
unable to reach a settlement within 60 days. The dispute centers
on claims over the bank's role in the disappearance of an
estimated $1.6 billion in MF Global customer funds.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy last October.