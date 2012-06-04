UPDATE 5-MF Global trustee: Corzine mismanaged firm's growth

* Trustee Giddens releases written report to court
* Giddens: Corzine did not address long-term liquidity
issues
* Prepared to litigate against JPMorgan within 60 days
By Nick Brown and Aruna Viswanatha
NEW YORK, June 4 Jon Corzine failed to address
MF Global Holdings Ltd's growing liquidity needs as he tried to
build the commodities broker into a global investment
powerhouse, helping create the conditions that led to its
downfall, a trustee in MF's bankruptcy said on Monday.
In a blistering 275-page report, James Giddens, the trustee
liquidating the company's broker-dealer unit, said he might
bring civil claims against former Chief Executive Corzine and
other top MF Global executives for negligence and breach of
duties to customers.
Giddens also said he was prepared to sue JPMorgan Chase & Co
, one of MF Global's main banks, if he and the
bank could not settle within 60 days claims that the bank played
a role in the disappearance of customer funds. To date, JPMorgan
has returned $89 million of customer funds and $518 million of
general MF Global assets, the report said.
Giddens has estimated that $1.6 billion disappeared from
customer accounts when the company, which filed for bankruptcy
on Oct. 31, 2011, improperly mixed client funds with its own
money.
The report, based on interviews with more than 100 people
and reviews of hundreds of thousands of documents, is the most
comprehensive update on Giddens' efforts to recover customer
money.
MF Global collapsed after investors abandoned it following
revelations of heavy bets it made on European debt. In the
report, Giddens said those bets peaked at $7 billion last
October.
Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and one-time CEO of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, resigned soon afterward, and he
and other current and former MF officials have been sued by
customer groups over their role in the collapse. Any legal
action supported by Giddens could add weight to those claims.
Giddens had earlier said he was considering claims against
certain executives but did not name them. Monday's report
identifies Corzine, as well as former Chief Financial Officer
Henri Steenkamp and former Assistant Treasurer Edith O'Brien, as
possible targets for civil claims.
A spokesman for Corzine said that there is no basis for a
lawsuit against him.
"We note that the Trustee's report is consistent with Mr.
Corzine's Congressional testimony that he did not direct or
intend to direct the misuse of customer funds," he said. "We
simply do not agree with the Trustee's suggestion that Mr.
Corzine was negligent or there is any basis to sue him."
Lawyers for Steenkamp and O'Brien were not immediately
available.
Whether Giddens pursues MF executives may depend on their
ability to pay any legal judgments and if they have insurance.
Giddens said he was talking to insurers that may have issued
such policies.
Executives are protected by around $375 million of various
policies, lawyers for MF Global have said. Some customer groups
have argued that insurance money should go directly to them, a
position that is on appeal after being rejected by Bankruptcy
Judge Martin Glenn.
Giddens said his report drew no conclusions about possible
criminal liability. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the FBI are
investigating the company's downfall.
The report also offered recommendations on how to avoid a
repeat of the chaos that followed the brokerage's collapse.
UNPREPARED
In his report, Giddens painted MF Global as a company
woefully unprepared for its own growth.
He said liquidity at the company had long been a concern but
became an even greater issue when Corzine came on board in March
2010. Corzine's vision of MF Global as a global investment bank
required the company to maintain higher liquidity levels,
Giddens wrote. But Corzine and his team vastly underestimated
just how big an increase it would need, Giddens said.
MF Global management "failed to add to its Treasury
Department and technology infrastructure, which was needed to
meet the demands on global money management and liquidity,"
Giddens said.
Giddens concluded that "management's actions, along with the
lack of sufficient monitoring and systems, resulted in customer
property being used during the liquidity crisis to fund the
extraordinary liquidity drains elsewhere in the business."
The report described how MF Global employees were unable to
adequately monitor liquidity levels in real time. When the
company began to teeter last fall and counterparties unwound
positions, the firm became overwhelmed by what one executive
called a "liquidity asphyxiation," according to the report.
Giddens chronicled one email exchange between then-Assistant
Treasurer O'Brien and a fellow employee, in which O'Brien
reacted with shock to a remark by CFO Steenkamp that the company
had plenty of cash.
" wanted to say 'Really, then why is it I need to spend
hours every day shuffling cash and loans from entity to
entity?'" O'Brien said, according to the report.
To make up for the drain on liquidity, MF Global used
customer money that was supposed to be segregated from the
company's own funds. Dipping into customer accounts is not
inherently prohibited, but brokers must ensure that customer
pools have a surplus before using the funds for corporate
transactions.
Disagreements and confusion mounted within MF over whether
there was an available surplus in customer funds to plug the
liquidity gap, the report said.
The report described how by close of business on Monday,
Oct. 24, O'Brien approved $250 million of intraday transfers
from customer accounts, even though the excess cushion in the
customer account was less than $55 million.
Those funds were repaid the same day. But two days later,
the report recounted, O'Brien authorized some $615 million of
intraday transfers from her office in Chicago and then panicked
as the New York office failed to return the funds.
She emailed several operations executives in New York that
evening, the report said, wanting "to know how much is being
return - from where to where." She sent another email one
minute later, stating, "I NEED TO KNOW NOW - TO PRE-ADVISE
FUNDING AND AVOID A SEG ISSUE," according to the report.
By close-of-business that Friday, the firm was missing some
$952 million of the segregated funds.
TALKS HEAT UP
Giddens had earlier revealed he was in talks with JPMorgan
on potential legal claims that centered on whether the bank
could be holding customer money.
Monday's report shed light on how JPMorgan at times
responded to competing requests to transfer funds in ways that
benefited the bank.
On Friday Oct. 28, for example, one MF Global employee asked
the bank to repay an erroneous $165 million transfer from a
customer segregated account by drawing on a line of credit,
while another requested a $165 million wire to repay the credit
line. JPMorgan canceled the former request but processed the
latter, the trustee said.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.
The report also revealed that Giddens is investigating the
actions of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in the week
leading up to MF Global's collapse. During that week, BNY Mellon
added roadblocks to MF Global's ability to get loans, the report
said, a move that "further constrained" MF Global's liquidity
and its ability to clear transactions.
So far, the bank has cooperated with the investigation,
Giddens said. A spokeswoman for BNY said the company had no
comment.
Giddens also said he was in negotiations to recover $175
million controlled by CME Group Inc, MF Global's primary
regulator. That money consists of property posted by MF Global's
broker-dealer unit, against which some customers and other
parties have asserted claims, according to the report.
MF Global owned memberships, or seats, to trade at CME and,
like other clearing members at the exchange, put money into a
guarantee fund as security for its financial obligations, CME
spokeswoman Laurie Bischel said.
"We're working with the trustee to finalize how those claims
would be administered," Bischel said.
$17 MLN IN FEES
Separately on Monday, Giddens filed a report with the
bankruptcy court outlining about $17 million in fees racked up
by his law firm in the first four months of MF Global's
bankruptcy.
Giddens' legal team includes about 130 lawyers and another
28 paralegals. Giddens has personally billed 424 hours at a rate
of about $894 per hour.
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.