MF Global trustee urges new customer safeguards

* Giddens recommends fund to guarantee futures customers
* Suggests CFTC boost protections of overseas futures funds
* Asks for increased liability for brokerage chiefs
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 4 Futures customers should have
access to a fund that guarantees their accounts up to a certain
threshold, the trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd
said in a report on Monday.
The report, written by Trustee James Giddens to the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, gives a status update on the
trustee's efforts to recover up to $1.6 billion in missing
customer funds, lost in MF Global's final days in October.
The report also outlines key recommendations to avoid a
repeat of the chaos following the major brokerage firm's
collapse, including a "modest protection fund" that would help
futures customers in the event of a similar bankruptcy.
"A fund capped at a relatively low dollar amount per
customer would suffice to make these customers whole very
quickly even in a case with a shortfall the size of" MF
Global's, Giddens said in the report. More than three quarters
of the firm's customers had claims below $100,000, he said.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt and downgrades by credit rating
agencies, resulting in a liquidity crunch.
The bankruptcy and the missing funds have been the focus of
several congressional hearings and are under investigation by
federal agencies, including the FBI and the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
None of the firm's employees have been formally accused of
wrongdoing.
A futures fund might be modeled on the Securities Investor
Protection Corporation, which guarantees customer securities
investments up to $500,000.
"We have insurance funds for customers who put money in
banks; we have it for folks investing in stocks," said Bart
Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner. "It makes sense to have
insurance for futures customers, too."
Chilton has advocated for the creation of such a fund for
futures customers in the past.
Giddens also recommended that the CFTC beef up requirements
for segregation of customer funds traded on foreign exchanges to
match those that apply to U.S exchange-traded funds.
He asked the CFTC to clarify that all customer assets be
segregated from the broker's funds, regardless of whether they
are invested at home or overseas.
Further, Giddens recommended that a firm's officers and
directors be held "civilly liable" for events such as a
shortfall in commodities funds segregation.
Giddens made similar recommendations when he testified
before the Senate Banking Committee in April.
A CFTC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.