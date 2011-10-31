MF Global in good standing in UK - LCH.Clearnet

LONDON Oct 31 LCH.Clearnet said on Monday
futures broker MF Global in Britain remained a member in good
standing, a spokeswoman for the London clearing house said on
Monday.
"As far as we are concerned they are a member in good
standing," the spokeswoman said.
The London Metal Exchange also said MF Global remained a
member and continued to trade on the exchange.
"We're monitoring the situation. LCH is still clearing their
business and they're still members of the LME," an LME
spokeswoman said.
MF Global Holdings Ltd , the futures broker run by
former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy in the United States on Monday after a tentative deal
with a buyer fell apart.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron
Henderson)