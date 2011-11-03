IFR-UK arm of MF Global bears weight of sovereign exposures

by Christopher Spink

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Administrators of the UK arm of MF Global face a larger task than expected, as the UK operation is where most of the group's exposure to shorter-dated European sovereign debt was held.

US$17bn of repo-to-maturity deals involving European sovereign debt have been fingered as the transactions that ultimately forced MF Global, Inc MF.N to file for Chapter 11 insolvency in a New York bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

"The 'Inc' would normally contract with the UK arm to arrange, say, a trade involving Italian sovereign debt," said Richard Fleming, head of UK restructuring at KPMG and joint administrator alongside colleagues Richard Heis and Mike Pink.

The latest management accounts showed that US$22bn in gross assets were lodged with the UK arm, according to a source familiar with the situation. The company's latest figures show that a third of the group's revenues were made in Europe.

At the end of September, the group's assets stood at US$41bn, with US$12.7bn of liabilities due to customers.

The source stressed that the situation at MF Global prior to its collapse was different from the failure of Lehman Brothers. In the days before Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, monies from the London arm were transferred back to the group in New York each evening.

Since Lehman went down in September 2008, so-called special administration regime objectives have been introduced in the UK to allow investment banks to fail safely. They came into effect this February and allow administrators to focus on returning client assets as a priority.

"The objective to either rescue the investment bank as a going concern or wind it up in the best interests of creditors is common to the administration of a mainstream company," said Fleming. "However, the SAR adds the explicit objectives to return client assets as soon as is practicable and to ensure the timely engagement with the relevant market infrastructure bodies and authorities."

This is intended to allow the administrators to engage with regulators, exchanges, clearing bodies, etc, to ensure trades are closed and client assets returned as swiftly and efficiently as possible. Lots of exchanges have closed MF Global's licences but the Fleming believes he will be able to close trades in liaison with the UK's Financial Services Authority.

"Under this framework, we are working with MF Global's staff to transfer client positions wherever possible and where exchanges and counterparties have defaulted the company under their own rules, we are working closely with them to optimise the outcome for clients," said Fleming.

He added there were over 10,000 customers of MF Global's UK business whose accounts needed to be verified. So far, 1000s of inquiries had been fielded since KPMG was appointed at 5pm on October 31.

The appointment came after a meeting the previous Friday with the UK board and law firm Weil Gotshal, where partner Adam Plainer is also advising on the administration in the UK. Weil is advising Lehman Brothers Inc in the US as well. Ken Ziman of law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is acting for MF Global Inc alongside FTI Consulting.

Fleming said "lots of enquiries" had been received about selling remaining operations and assets of the UK part of MF Global. He added that these were being considered together with offers received by FTI Consulting in the US. No redundancies have yet been made. Evercore was called in last week to assess strategic options including a sale prior to the bankruptcy filing.

He said it was too early to say when a report could be made to UK creditors.

(Reporting by IFR reporter Christopher Spink)