CORRECTED-INSIGHT-Two firms flourish in frenzied MF Global aftermath

* R.J. O'Brien, Rosenthal Collins win out
* Largest brokers showed little interest in MF accounts
* Brokers couldn't pick and chose accounts, took them in
bulk
By Jeanine Prezioso and Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The mad rush to move
client money out of MF Global Inc. after its collapse left two
firms with the bulk of customer accounts, while other brokerages
emerged with only minor gains from the chaos of carving up a
multibillion-dollar business.
The process, according to interviews with more than half a
dozen industry executives, was a scramble: a patchwork of urgent
phone calls, emails, "handshakes" and news gleaned from press
reports read by executives who were asking - and being asked -
to take on MF Global customers during a month-long effort to
transfer more than 25,000 accounts and some $2 billion in
collateral.
MF Global's fall presented a rare opportunity for any one of
a dozen independent Futures Commission Merchants (FCM) to
quickly gain valuable new customers from one of the world's most
active commodity houses - a welcome boost for mid-tier firms who
are fighting to survive in an industry beset by ultra-low
interest rates and the advent of electronic trading.
The result: Two of Chicago's oldest, most venerable
independent brokers saw a combined $1.2 billion increase in
segregated customer funds in November, their biggest one-month
increase in more than three years, according to a Reuters
analysis of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.
R.J. O'Brien Associates, a founding member of the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange that started trading in 1914 as a cash
butter and egg specialist, saw a November inflow of customer
accounts of almost $800 million, an increase of 31 percent. The
gain was nearly five times its monthly average increase of $175
million over the past three years, the analysis found.
Rosenthal Collins Group, founded in 1923 as a grain broker,
saw an increase of $362 million or 26 percent, nearly five times
its three-year monthly average increase of $75 million.
One other - ADM Investor Services, the broker subsidiary of
agribusiness firm Archer Daniels Midland Company - saw a $315
million rise, a more modest 13 percent gain in its funds.
But none of the other FCMs that agreed to take on MF Global
accounts saw as large an increase in customer funds as RJO and
Rosenthal, Reuters found, and some actually saw declines.
The task of divvying up the accounts fell to the CME Group
, the world's biggest futures bourse and MF Global's
first-level regulator. Few dispute the Herculean task it
undertook to unfreeze trading accounts within a week, but
questions over the handling of the process linger.
"I think the entire process should be transparent," said
Mark Melin, a Chicago-based futures markets author and investor.
"The expectation should be, 'Are they doing honest bidding and
are they open to being transparent about how things were
handled?'"
While the CME has been blasted over the past three months
for its failure to act more quickly to protect customers amid
the collapse of one of its most active brokers, its role in
doling out customer accounts has been largely unexamined.
CME'S SOS
When MF Global declared bankruptcy on October 31 and reports
surfaced that it had "lost" hundreds of millions of dollars of
client funds, tens of thousands of traders' accounts and about
$6 billion of customer funds were thrust into limbo.
The CME and the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee were put
in the awkward position of having to arrange for the transfers
of customer accounts - en masse - among competing merchants.
The fact that MF Global's client base was vast, diverse but
typically quite small - from retail speculators to professional
energy traders to agriculture hedgers and "introducing brokers"
- meant that no single broker could or would take on all those
accounts. Allowing individual customers to choose their new
broker would complicate and delay the process.
So the exchange reached out to a number of different brokers
over a period of days, effectively soliciting volunteers to take
on the financial and administrative task of absorbing thousands
of individual accounts, many of them underfunded - only
two-thirds of the requisite margin was transferred with
accounts.
The top 10 Wall Street broker-dealers, which control some 90
percent of all segregated funds catering to large-scale clients
like hedge funds, corporations and merchant traders, showed
little interest in dealing with the hassle of tiny accounts.
"We reached out to a broad range of firms and worked with
those firms that most quickly confirmed they were willing and
able to take significant customer accounts in bulk," CME said in
a written statement to Reuters. "Not all firms were able to take
on this significant obligation, but we worked closely to make
the process as smooth as possible for clients and those that
served as receiving firms."
In many respects R.J. O'Brien and Rosenthal were obvious
candidates: behind MF Global, they were the two largest fully
independent FCMs measured by segregated funds. Their client
bases were similar.
But even so, the customer funds they received in November
dwarfed most of the other brokers who were selected by the CME
Group, including bigger and better-known global names like
French-owned Newedge and Australian bank Macquarie.
EARLY IN THE QUEUE
While the futures industry has coped with the collapse of
brokers before, the apparent loss of customer funds made MF
Global's demise unprecedented. The broker was forced to shut
down, leaving customers frozen out of their accounts, and
forcing the CME and the bankruptcy trustee to step in quickly.
Many traders recalled the difference with Refco, a major FCM
that had over $4 billion in segregated funds before it collapsed
in 2005. Its brokerage arm had been able to continue
functioning, and was ultimately auctioned off to Man Financial,
as MF Global was then known, for $323 million.
"With MF Global, no one knew what was going on. No one knew
where the accounts were going. We were relying on the courts for
information. The whole situation was incredibly disorganized,"
says Philip Silverman, who manages $21 million in client funds
at New York-based fund Kingsview Capital LLC.
As early as Friday, Oct. 28, after MF Global's shares had
tumbled by as much as 66 percent but three days before it filed
for bankruptcy, the CME was preparing for a worst-case scenario,
reaching out to leading brokers including R.J. O'Brien about the
possibility of taking over some accounts
"They were just testing the waters. They were taking
precautionary steps," said R.J. O'Brien chairman and chief
executive Gerald Corcoran.
His firm was a natural fit for much of MF Global's business,
and was particularly eager to take on the Lind-Waldock retail
arm, which had been part of Refco and was seen as a prize asset.
RJO ultimately got 20,000 accounts in November, including
Lind-Waldock, and has retained the majority of them,
accelerating its business plan by "a year or two", Corcoran
said.
But it wasn't without risk. The O'Brien family - which had
bought the family firm back from two private equity investors in
late 2010 - injected $50 million to bolster its capital.
"We took on operational risk and we took on credit risk. We
had no transparency into the credit capability of these
customers," Corcoran said. "There was absolutely no cherry
picking."
The CME Group declined to comment on detailed questions
related to the process and timeline of transferring accounts.
WIDENING CALL
By Sunday, Oct 30, the CME was widening the call. As MF
Global prepared to file for bankruptcy protection the next day,
the exchange was distributing a list of customers and account
numbers, one person involved in the process told Reuters.
Brokers were required to take all the individual customers
that fell under the first 3-digit prefix of the
8 -digit account numbers, which grouped similar
accounts.
"We got the list on a Sunday night and distributed it to our
management. Monday morning we came in to start going through the
process and by 2 o'clock it was done," said the person.
The process was highly competitive. Initially, the merchants
didn't know who else was looking at the list of MF Global
customers. But the exchange eventually let them know that many
of their competitors were looking at the same clients.
"This was a list that was diminishing by the hour," said the
merchant. Eventually, his firm ended up with about 20 percent of
the MF Global accounts it asked for.
Even then surprises arose: Some accounts contained trading
positions on the Intercontinental Exchange, a CME rival,
even though there had been no communication from the ICE.
MF Global brokers had been allowed to continue executing
some orders on Monday and part of Tuesday, but the volume of
redemptions quickly overwhelmed the depleted staff, many of whom
had been barred access to trading floors. It was soon clear that
customer accounts would be moved, in bulk, to new brokers.
By Tuesday afternoon, a shortlist of four such firms
initially circulated among traders. The next day, the CFTC
announced that the CME had found six firms to take on the
accounts; by Thursday that list had grown to ten. Eleven firms
ultimately participated in the bulk transfers.
"We ended up taking clients on that fit the profile of our
firm," said John Streich, chief executive of Penson Futures, a
Chicago-based FCM. "It was fast. Everything was really done on a
handshake."
PYRRHIC VICTORY
Executives contacted by Reuters said ending up with some
additional clients from MF Global's demise was bittersweet.
Iowa-based futures brokerage PFGBEST, a smaller independent
broker about one-quarter the size of RJO, had issued a press
release shortly before the first transfer arguing
against "allowing regulators and exchanges to force
to any particular futures commission merchant."
PFGBEST was ultimately given some accounts in a second
transfer. But of the 700 accounts with some $200 million in cash
that it received, less than 40 percent have remained with the
broker, said Russell Wasendorf, chief operating officer.
"I think some firms were trying to look at it as a land
grab," he said. "Our major concern was to give customers their
money." And if the customers realized during the process that
his firm provided them good service, "that was the only real
benefit that we saw out of this."
INTL FCStone, another broker that has grown
aggressively through a series of acquisitions over the past few
years and nearly matched Rosenthal in client funds, was content
with the outcome, chief executive Sean O'Connor told Reuters.
They bought MF Global's London Metal Exchange operations.
"We may not have ended up with more customers, but we ended
up with a business," O'Connor said.
Ultimately, for most brokers, any concerns over the scramble
for market share have been dwarfed by fears that MF Global's
apparent misappropriation of up to $1.2 billion in client funds
- an unprecedented violation of the industry's most sacrosanct
rule - may cast a lasting pall across the entire industry.
"On the one hand it's given us a leg up on customer funds,"
says Leslie Rosenthal, partner with Rosenthal Collins. "On the
other hand it's dampened volumes and commissions."