版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 21:14 BJT

CIBC to acquire MFS McLean Budden's private wealth unit

TORONTO Aug 7 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to acquire MFS McLean Budden's private wealth business, which manages about $1.4 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of this year, were not disclosed in CIBC's statement on Tuesday.

CIBC said the deal solidifies its position as one of Canada's fastest growing wealth managers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐