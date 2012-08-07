CIBC to acquire MFS McLean Budden's private wealth unit

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases weekly net asset value
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
TORONTO Aug 7 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to acquire MFS McLean Budden's private wealth business, which manages about $1.4 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of this year, were not disclosed in CIBC's statement on Tuesday.
CIBC said the deal solidifies its position as one of Canada's fastest growing wealth managers.
* Sierra Metals to spin out Cautivo mining as new public entity
* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance