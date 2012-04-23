MGIC posts seventh straight quarterly loss

April 23 MGIC Investment posted its seventh straight quarterly loss, as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.

MGIC posted a narrower first-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to a loss of $33.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Losses incurred rose to $337.1 million due to an increase in the claim rate, the company said in a statement.

The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.