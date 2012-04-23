MGIC posts seventh straight quarterly loss

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 MGIC Investment posted its seventh straight quarterly loss, as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.
MGIC posted a narrower first-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to a loss of $33.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.
Losses incurred rose to $337.1 million due to an increase in the claim rate, the company said in a statement.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.