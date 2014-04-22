UPDATE 1-MGIC posts profit as defaults decline in recovering U.S. housing market

(Adds details)
April 22 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as fewer
homeowners defaulted on their payments in an improving U.S.
housing market.
The company reported a net income of $60 million, or 15
cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a loss of $72.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rising house prices mean fewer homeowners have loans that
exceed the value of their property, reducing delinquencies.
"I am pleased with the credit performance during the quarter
and am encouraged by the level of the new business being written
...," said Chief Executive Curt Culver in a statement.
Rising housing prices in states such as California have
indicated toward a strong spring selling season while the
housing market benefits from a recovering U.S. economy as buyers
become more confident and adjust to the higher interest rates.
The percentage of MGIC's loans that were delinquent,
excluding bulk loans, fell to 7.9 percent as of March 31 from
10.9 percent a year earlier.
Mortgage insurers such as MGIC, Radian Group Inc and
life insurer Genworth Financial Inc's mortgage unit
protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make down payments
below a certain threshold.
More timely repayments are helping mortgage insurers recover
some of the losses incurred after the housing bubble burst and
foreclosures soared.
The preliminary risk-to-capital ratio at MGIC's combined
insurance operations was 17.6-to-1 as of March 31. Mortgage
insurance regulators commonly allow for a maximum
risk-to-capital ratio of 25-to-1.
MGIC shares, which once sold for as much as $70 before the
housing bubble burst in 2007, closed at $9.46 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.
