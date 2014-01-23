版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 20:18 BJT

MGIC posts smaller loss as fewer homeowners default

Jan 23 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as fewer U.S. homeowners defaulted in a recovering housing market.

MGIC reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.4 million, and broke even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of $386.7 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐