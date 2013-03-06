版本:
BRIEF-MGIC Investment up in premarket; to offer shares, senior notes

NEW YORK, March 6 MGIC Investment Corp : * Up 5.8 percent to $5.65 in premarket; to offer shares, senior notes to boost capiatl reserves

