MGIC Investment posts eighth straight quarterly loss

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 MGIC Investment Corp posted its eighth straight quarterly loss as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.
MGIC's second-quarter loss widened to $273.9 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $151.7 million, or 75 cents p er share, a year earlier.
Losses incurred rose 20 percent to $551.4 million, the company said in a statement.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.