REFILE-UPDATE 1-MGIC Investment breaches maximum risk levels

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 MGIC Investment Corp's risk-to-capital ratio breached the level considered safe by regulators and the mortgage insurer posted its eighth straight quarterly loss.
At June 30, the preliminary risk-to-capital ratio of its combined insurance operations was 30 to 1. Mortgage insurance regulators commonly allow for a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of 25 to 1.
The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner, which is MGIC's primary regulator, uses a minimum policyholder position (MPP) to gauge the health of an insurer. MPP is the minimum amount of money an insurer would need to meet claims.
MGIC failed on that count too. Its preliminary policyholder position was $211 million below the required MPP of $1.3 billion.
At the end of the previous quarter, the preliminary policyholder position exceeded the MPP by $197 million.
LOSS WIDENS
MGIC's second-quarter loss widened to $273.9 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $151.7 million, or 75 cents p er share, a year earlier.
Losses incurred rose 20 percent to $551.4 million.
The rise was primarily a result of an increase in the claim rate on late stage delinquencies.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.
The Milwaukee-based company's shares, which traded at the $65 levels in 2007, closed at $2.45 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.