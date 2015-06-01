MOVES-Johan Du Preez returns to M&G Investments

June 1 M&G Investments, a unit of Prudential Plc
, said Johan Du Preez would be rejoining the company in
July as two Japan equities funds return to M&G from Eastspring
Investments.
Du Preez, who was transferred in 2004 to Prudential's Asia
asset management business that later became Eastspring
Investments, will manage M&G Japan and the M&G Japan smaller
companies, which return to M&G on Sept. 1.
Du Preez began his investment career in 1998 as an analyst
with Prudential Portfolio Managers, South Africa, which later
became a subsidiary of M&G.
M&G also said Garfield Kiff will manage the M&G smaller
companies fund in the UK. Kiff replaces Louise Nash, who is
leaving M&G at the end of July to move to Austria for family
reasons.
Mike Oliveros was named co-manager of the M&G European
smaller companies fund. Starting July 1, he will work alongside
incumbent manager Charles Anniss, the company said.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)