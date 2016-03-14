MOVES-M&G Investments hires Tristan Hanson from Ashburton Investments

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 M&G Investments, the UK fund management arm of Prudential Plc, said it appointed Tristan Hanson as fund manager to its multi-asset team, effective March 21.
He joins London-based M&G from Ashburton Investments, where he was head of asset allocation for global multi-asset funds.
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.