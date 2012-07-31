Icahn to sell back MGM shares for $590 mln, studio prepares IPO

July 31 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has agreed to sell his 25 percent stake in Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer back to the movie studio in a $589.6 million deal that clears the way for MGM's owners to proceed with a planned initial public offering.

MGM agreed to pay Icahn $33.50 per share for his 17.6 million-share stake, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction, which is expected to close by Sept. 1.

The deal allows MGM Holdings, the consortium of private investors backing MGM, to set a $2.4 billion market price for the studio that it could use to either sell the company to a strategic investor or take it public, according to the person.

Icahn, 76, had agitated for MGM's owners to seek a merger partner or sell itself, the person added.

A spokeswoman for MGM could not be reached. Icahn's office did not return calls at deadline to comment on the story, which was first reported in the Los Angeles Times.

MGM filed confidentially for an initial public offering On July 25, the company said at the time in a statement.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2010, did not reveal any details about the offering, including its timing.