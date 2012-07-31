Icahn to sell back MGM shares for $590 mln, studio prepares IPO

| July 31
July 31 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
has agreed to sell his 25 percent stake in Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer
back to the movie studio in a $589.6 million deal that clears
the way for MGM's owners to proceed with a planned initial
public offering.
MGM agreed to pay Icahn $33.50 per share for his 17.6
million-share stake, according to a person with knowledge of the
transaction, which is expected to close by Sept. 1.
The deal allows MGM Holdings, the consortium of private
investors backing MGM, to set a $2.4 billion market price for
the studio that it could use to either sell the company to a
strategic investor or take it public, according to the person.
Icahn, 76, had agitated for MGM's owners to seek a merger
partner or sell itself, the person added.
A spokeswoman for MGM could not be reached. Icahn's office
did not return calls at deadline to comment on the story, which
was first reported in the Los Angeles Times.
MGM filed confidentially for an initial public offering On
July 25, the company said at the time in a statement.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2010, did not
reveal any details about the offering, including its timing.