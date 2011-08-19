MGM China H1 net profit nearly quadruples on Macau boom

HONG KONG Aug 19 Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd posted a 380 percent gain in net profit for the first six months of this year, bolstered by surging revenue in the world's largest gaming destination.

MGM Resorts International , which owns a majority stake in the $7 billion company, posted its results on Aug. 9 . including MGM China's unaudited figures.

Net profit for the first half was HK$1.9 billion ($244 million), compared with HK$397.3 million the previous year, MGM China said on Friday, in its first half-year statement since listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 3.

Shares in MGM China, one of six licensed casino operators in Macau, have slipped about 10 percent since listing amid global market volatility.

An hour from Hong Kong, Macau's glitzy multi-billion casinos are the only place that mainland Chinese are legally allowed gamble. Hordes of newly minted millionaires and a voracious appetite for gambling have driven revenue figures to dwarf neon rival Las Vegas five times over. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)