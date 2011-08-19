MGM China H1 net profit nearly quadruples on Macau boom

HONG KONG Aug 19 Macau casino operator MGM
China Holdings Ltd posted a 380 percent gain in net
profit for the first six months of this year, bolstered by
surging revenue in the world's largest gaming destination.
MGM Resorts International , which owns a majority
stake in the $7 billion company, posted its results on Aug.
9 . including MGM China's unaudited figures.
Net profit for the first half was HK$1.9 billion ($244
million), compared with HK$397.3 million the previous year, MGM
China said on Friday, in its first half-year statement since
listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 3.
Shares in MGM China, one of six licensed casino operators in
Macau, have slipped about 10 percent since listing
amid global market volatility.
An hour from Hong Kong, Macau's glitzy multi-billion casinos
are the only place that mainland Chinese are legally allowed
gamble. Hordes of newly minted millionaires and a voracious
appetite for gambling have driven revenue figures to dwarf neon
rival Las Vegas five times over.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)