MGM China shares jump 5 pct after new casino gets green light

BRIEF-Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Oct 19 Shares in MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts jumped over 5 percent on Friday after the company said it formally accepted a land concession contract from the Macau government for land to build a new casino.
MGM China has been waiting to build a new property in the world's largest gambling enclave. The company will pay the Macau government 450 million patacas ($56.4 million) as an initial payment for the lease. Macau is the only place in China where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share