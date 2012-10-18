版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四

Macau casino MGM China gets land contract for new resort

HONG KONG Oct 18 MGM China, the Macau casino unit of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts, said on Thursday it had formally accepted a land concession contract from the Macau government for land to build a new casino.

MGM China has been waiting to build a new property in the world's largest gambling enclave. The company will pay the Macau government 450 million patacas ($56.4 million) as an initial payment for the lease.

Macau is the only place in China where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.

