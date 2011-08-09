UPDATE 3-MGM Resorts reports Q2 profit, including large gain

* Net EPS $6.22 vs year ago loss $2
* Net revenue rises 17 percent $1.8 bln
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 MGM Resorts International
(MGM.N) reported a second quarter profit which included a large
gain following the initial public offering of its Macau joint
venture, MGM China.
MGM, which publicly listed the shares of its Macau unit in
June, posted a net profit of $3.44 billion, or $6.22 a share,
compared with a net loss of $883.5 million, or $2.00 a share, a
year earlier. The latest results included a $3.5 billion gain
after its stake in the Macau venture increased to 51 percent
following the completion of the IPO.
The company said on Monday that its Las Vegas casinos did
poorly in April, while foot traffic at Aria, the flagship
casino at its CityCenter joint venture on the Strip, fell short
of expectations, and CityCenter condominium sales were weak.
Investors have been looking for signs of a continued uptick
in Las Vegas, which was pummeled by the recession.
"We are going to see continued improvement as we move into
the back half of this year and into 2012," MGM Chief Executive
Officer Jim Murren said on a conference call.
Murren told Reuters that recent turmoil in the financial
markets has had "utterly no impact whatsoever" on MGM's
customers.
The company owns 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, as well
as casino-resorts in Mississippi and Michigan and joint
ventures in New Jersey and Macau, the only place in China where
gambling is legal.
MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK), which went public in
June, reported operating income of $170 million, up from $61
million a year earlier.
MGM reported a 10 percent increase for revenue per
available room (revpar) in Las Vegas, where occupancy rose by 1
percentage point and average daily rates rose 9.6 percent,
including resort fees.
Murren projected a 10 percent increase in Strip revpar again
for the third quarter.
"Overall, it was a decent quarter, with nice year-over-year
revpar gains on the Strip, but likely not enough to fuel
momentum back to the name in the current climate," said Sterne
Agee analyst David Bain, referring to a gauge of hotel
performance.
The casino operator's second-quarter revenue rose 17
percent to $1.8 billion. Analysts had expected $1.59 billion.
Casino revenue at wholly-owned domestic resorts rose 1
percent.
"I think they had a pretty decent quarter," said Rodman and
Renshaw analyst Robert LaFleur. "It looks like they did better
than expected in Las Vegas, at least on a revpar basis. It's a
little hard to decipher MGM China, but it looks like in line
with expectations."
The casino operator posted an adjusted loss of about 5
cents a share -- better than the 13-cent-per-share loss
forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It
was not clear if the two numbers were comparable.
Shares of MGM fell nearly 9 percent to close at $11.54 on
the New York Stock Exchange after a steep sell-off in the
overall stock market.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon, Gunna
Dickson and Carol Bishopric)