UPDATE 2-Kerkorian sheds 20 mln MGM shares, stock tumbles

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Billionaire investor Kirk
Kerkorian's Tracinda Corp sold 20 million shares in gambling
and resort operator MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) on
Wednesday, leaving it with a 22.8 percent interest.
Tracinda disclosed in a Thursday filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that it still held
111,173,744 shares after the sale. In April, Tracinda, which is
based in Beverly Hills, California, had 26.8 percent of
shares.
It remains MGM's largest shareholder, ahead of Paulson &
Co, which owns 8.5 percent of shares.
MGM shares were down $1.43 or 12.4 percent, to $10.11 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Tracinda said it sold the shares for $10.7437 per share.
Despite selling 20 million shares, Tracinda said in the filing
that it "continues to believe that there is substantial value
in the assets of MGM Resorts and that the company is a good
long-term investment."
The company owns 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, as well
as casino-resorts in Mississippi and Michigan and joint
ventures in New Jersey and Macau.
MGM Resorts International last week reported a
second-quarter profit which included a large gain following the
initial public offering of its Macau joint venture, MGM China
Holdings Ltd (2282.HK). [ID:nN1E777258]
