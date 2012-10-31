MGM Resorts 3rd-qtr loss widens on charges

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Oct 31 MGM Resorts International posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by one-time charges.
For the third quarter, MGM posted a net loss of $181.2 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $123.8 million, or 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.3 billion, driven by a 7 percent increase in MGM China's net revenue, the company said.
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.