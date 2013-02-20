UPDATE 1-MGM Resorts' Chinese unit sets $500 mln dividend

* Fourth-quarter adj loss of $0.23/share vs est loss of $0.22

* Fourth-quarter revenue $2.29 bln vs est $2.31 bln

* MGM China sets $500 mln special dividend

* Shares up as much as 3 percent

Feb 20 Casino operator MGM Resorts International's quarterly sales missed Wall Street expectations as revenue growth slowed in China but its shares rose as much as 3 percent after its Chinese unit set a special dividend of $500 million.

MGM Resorts, which has a 51 percent stake in MGM China Holdings Ltd, said its $255 million share of the dividend would be passed on to shareholders.

Revenue from MGM China, which accounts for about 32 percent of MGM Resorts' overall business, rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter, down from the 26 percent growth a year earlier.

Slowing economic growth in China, tighter scrutiny of money transfers and the government's actions to combat corruption have dampened gambling sentiment.

MGM Resorts, which operates Mirage and Bellagio casino resorts, said revenue fell marginally to $2.29 billion. Analysts on average had expected $2.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss widened to $1.22 billion, or $2.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $113.6 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 23 cents per share, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 22 cents per share.

The debt-laden casino operator said refinancing a $5 billion credit facility in December led to a loss of $505 million in the fourth quarter.

The company also took a $600 million impairment charge related to the sale of land in Las Vegas and Atlantic City and from its investment in the Borgata Casino Resort in New Jersey.

MGM Resort's shares were up about 2 percent at $12.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.