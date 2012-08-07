UPDATE 2-MGM Resorts posts smaller-than-expected loss, shares up

* Experiencing slower than expected convention bookings

* Revpar to be slightly down in the third quarter

* Shares up 10 percent

By Sue Zeidler

Los Angeles, Aug 7 MGM Resorts International posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by improved results in its MGM China and Mississippi operations, sending its shares up 10 percent.

For the quarter, MGM had a net loss of 30 cents a share, compared with net income of $6.22, a year earlier. The prior year's quarter included a $6.30 gain from its Macau unit consolidation.

MGM Resorts Chief Executive Jim Murren on a call with analysts said the company maximized profitability by managing costs and improving customer relations, but did sound a note of caution, noting the company has experienced slower than anticipated convention bookings, which will affect its third quarter.

"Based on these current trends we expect Revpar (revenue per available room) in the third quarter will be slightly down," he said, but noted he was encouraged by trends for 2013 and saw convention bookings moving up year-over-year, and for 2014 as well.

"MGM's quarter looked good, compared with other casino operators, and particularly in Macau. And they did a nice job of communicating concerns. They were highly transparent about room rate and have now eliminated event risk in the third quarter," said Bill Lerner, analyst with Union Gaming Corp.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 12 cents per share. Analysts estimated a loss of 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 29 percent to $2.32 billion, missing analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli said that MGM China earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization of $188.l6 million compared favorably to his $165 million estimate.

Those results were encouraging particularly since growth is slowing in Macau, where MGM and other casino operators are spending aggressively. MGM is about to begin construction of a multibillion-dollar resort this year on Macau's Cotai strip.

Revenue per available room - a closely watched metric in the hospitality industry - rose 5 percent to $124 million in the second quarter.

MGM shares were up 10 percent at $10.30 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.