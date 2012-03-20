版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 21日 星期三 04:38 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF(MARCH 13)-MGP Ingredients Q2 results

March 13 MGP Ingredients Inc :

* MGP Ingredients Inc reports results for second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2011

* MGP Ingredients Inc Q2 sales $70.3 mln vs $57.9 mln

* MGP Ingredients Inc Q2 shr $0.89

