Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee named as CEO of MGT Capital

* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been tapped as CEO of MGT Capital Investments Inc, and said it would buy certain assets of McAfee's anti-spy software company D-Vasive Inc.
MGT Capital, in turn, said it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc.
John McAfee, an online celebrity who sold his eponymous anti-virus company to Intel Corp for $7.6 billion, is also a presidential candidate for the November 2016 election as part of his new Cyber Party. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand