Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy expects ruling on San Onofre nuclear plant claim by end March-CEO

TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd (MHI) expects arbitrators to rule by the end of
March on a compensation claim related to the shutdown of
California's San Onofre nuclear plant brought by a unit of
Edison International.
"I have a feeling the ruling will come by the end of the
current fiscal year," said MHI President and Chief Operating
Officer Shunichi Miyanaga, speaking at a briefing in Tokyo on
Thursday after the company released its third-quarter results.
MHI's business year ends on Mar. 31.
The dispute is being arbitrated by the International Chamber
of Commerce.
Southern California Edison (SCE) is seeking as much as $7.6
billion, accusing MHI of contract violations for failing to
properly design or quickly repair two steam generators it built
for the utility's now-closed San Onofre nuclear plant.
One of the steam generators, which came with a 20-year
warranty, experienced a small radioactive coolant leak after a
year, forcing SCE to take the plant off-line in early 2012.
MHI has maintained that its contractual liability on the
matter is limited to up to $137 million.
