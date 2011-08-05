Mitsubishi Heavy, Hitachi shares tumble as merger talks stall

TOKYO Aug 5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
dropped 4.7 percent and Hitachi Ltd
lost 4 percent in early morning trade on Friday after sources
with knowledge of the matter said talks between the two firms to
combine some infrastructure businesses would likely be
suspended.
The sources also said that the chance of a full merger
between Hitachi, Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm,
and Mitsubishi Heavy, the nation's leading heavy machinery
maker, appeared slim.
The suspension of talks comes after news first surfaced on
Thursday that the two firms were discussing the combination of
some businesses such as next-generation power operations and
smart grids, with an eye towards a possible merger further down
the road.
On Thursday, Hitachi shares closed up 1.7 percent at 471 yen
after rising as much as 3.8 percent. Mitsubishi Heavy shares
rose 3.4 percent after jumping as much as 5.4 percent.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edmund Klamann)