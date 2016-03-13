Michael Kors shares could keep rebounding -Barron's

March 13 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
could continue to rally as the handbag and apparel
maker looks to expand in Europe and Asia and make a push into
menswear, according to an article in the latest edition of
Barron's.
After falling steeply last year, Michael Kors shares have
already rebounded more than 40 percent in 2016. The article in
the financial weekly cites an analyst who thinks the company's
new initiatives and a pickup in consumer spending could lift the
shares another 30 percent in the next 12 months.
The shares closed at $58.50 on Friday, up 2 percent on the
day. The stock touched a 52-week low in January of $34.83.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)