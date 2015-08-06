版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四

Michael Kors sales rise on higher sales in N.America

Aug 6 Handbag and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 7.3 percent rise in sales, helped by higher demand in North America, its biggest market.

Net income fell to $174.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, from $187.7 million, or 91 cents per shares, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $986 million from $919.2 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

