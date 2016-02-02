Michael Kors 3rd-qtr revenue rises 6.3 pct

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for higher-end accessories and footwear.
However, net income attributable to the company fell to $294.6 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 26 from $303.7 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $1.40 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028