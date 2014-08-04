Michael Kors revenue soars 43 pct

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of handbags and watches in North America, sending its shares up 12 percent in premarket trading.
The company's net income rose to $187.7 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 28, from $124.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $919.2 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.