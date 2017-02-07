Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Michael Kors also warned that weakness in these regions, which together account for most of its sales, would continue throughout the spring season.
Comparable sales fell 6.9 percent in the third quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected a 4.9 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $271.3 million, or $1.64 per share, from $294.6 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $1.35 billion from $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.