公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Michael Kors shares up 2.9 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd : * Shares were up 2.9 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.

