公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 04:45 BJT

Michael Kors raises forecast but adds doubt

March 19 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd raised its fourth-quarter and full-year outlook on Monday, but said the transition to a new distribution facility is resulting in shipping delays that could prevent the fashion company from meeting its revenue forecast.

The company said it expects earnings of 14 cents to 16 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, up from a prior forecast of 10 cents to 12 cents per share.

