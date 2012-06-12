Michael Kors Q4 profit soars, sees higher full-year profit

UPDATE 1-Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer
June 12 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported on Tuesday that fourth-quarter profit more than doubled to $43.6 million and forecast higher sales and net income in the current fiscal year, citing growing demand of its luxury goods.
Michael Kors expects full-year sales of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, with a profit of $1.08 to $1.12 per share. For the first quarter, the company expects same-store sales to be up 35 percent and profits of 18 cents to 20 cents per share.
