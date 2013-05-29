UPDATE 2-Luxury spending drives Michael Kors profit

* Expects to open 53 stores in North America, 40 in Europe,
seven in Japan
* Fourth-quarter earnings/share $0.50 vs est $0.39
* Fourth-quarter net sales $577.4 mln vs est $548.2 mln
* Sees capex of about $230 million for FY14
May 29 Upscale accessories maker Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as shoppers spend more on luxury goods, and the company
said it would double the number of its stores in Europe, where
its sales are booming.
The company, formed and owned by fashion designer Michael
Kors, has grown at a blistering pace since it went public in
2011, underlining shoppers' appetite for luxury items even in a
tough economy.
The Michael Kors brand, which was launched 30 years ago as a
luxury sportswear house, is known for its pyramid-studded
Saffiano leather handbags, watches and apparel that have been
worn by Michelle Obama and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez.
"Given how strongly our brand has performed in the market,
how well it resonates with European consumers ... we have
concluded that the retail store growth potential is greater than
the hundred locations we initially targeted (in Europe)," Chief
Executive John Idol said on a conference call.
Sales in Europe, where it plans to increase its store count
by 40 to 84, rose about 97 percent to $73.1 million in the
fourth quarter.
Sales in North America, which includes the United States and
Canada and makes up more than three-quarters of total sales,
rose 52 percent to $516.9 million. Kors expects to open 50
stores in the region.
"Opportunities for geographic and product extensions remain,
in our view. We're believers that Michael Kors will become a
significant Pan-European brand," Citibank analyst Oliver Chen
wrote in a note.
Kors joins other luxury and upscale retailers such as
Tiffany & Co, Saks Inc and Coach Inc
Burberry Group Plc and Italian fashion house Giorgio
Armani in reporting strong sales of luxury products.
The luxury market in the United States has improved, due to
an increase in confidence among affluent spenders and recovering
asset prices, since its collapse after the 2008 financial
crisis.
Men are also spending more on luxury goods, encouraging
luxury brands to step up investments.
Kors, which has gained from increased footfall as it
converted its existing department store premises into branded
"shop-in-shops", said it plans to expand such concessions in its
men's sportswear and leather goods businesses.
The company, which has been taking market share from larger
rival Coach, reported a 57 percent jump in fourth-quarter sales.
Coach relaunched itself this earlier this year as a
"lifestyle brand", expanding into clothing and shoes after
demand for its premium handbags fell.
Kors said its fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to
$101.1 million, or 50 cents per share, from $43.6 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $597.2 million.
Net sales rose 59 percent to $577.4 million, compared with
analysts' average expectation of $548.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 39 cents per
share.
The company discounted less and sold more higher margin
products in the quarter, boosting margins. Gross margin rose to
59.7 percent from 57.7 percent a year earlier.
Kors shares rose as much as 4 percent to $64.29 before
easing a little to trade at $62.85 by late morning on the New
York Stock Exchange.