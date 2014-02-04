Michael Kors third-quarter profit jumps 77 pct

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018
Feb 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 77 percent jump in third-quarter profit as shoppers snapped up its handbags and accessories.
The company said net income rose to $229.6 million, or $1.11 per share, from $130.0 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 59 percent to $1.01 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 28.
Comparable store sales rose 27.8 percent.
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* Giyani appoints Wajd Boubou as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: