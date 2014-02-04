版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 20:12 BJT

Michael Kors third-quarter profit jumps 77 pct

Feb 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 77 percent jump in third-quarter profit as shoppers snapped up its handbags and accessories.

The company said net income rose to $229.6 million, or $1.11 per share, from $130.0 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 59 percent to $1.01 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 28.

Comparable store sales rose 27.8 percent.
